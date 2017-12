Around 160 electricity customers in Listowel are without power this evening.

ESB crews are working to repair faults in Smearla, Clieveragh and Clounmacon.

According to the Power Check website it is expected power will be restored around 8.15pm.

Meanwhile, gardaí in Listowel say the traffic lights at the junction of Ballygologue and John B Keane road are out of order.

They’re asking motorists to take extra caution, given this, and the weather conditions.