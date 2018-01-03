Arlene Foster to address Killarney conference

DUP leader, Arlene Foster, will address the inaugural Killarney Economic Conference which will be held next week.

The head of the Democratic Unionist Party will take part in a discussion on the implications of Brexit.

The first Killarney Economic Conference will be held in The Brehon, Killarney next week on January 12th and 13th.

The focus of the event will be the impact of Brexit on Ireland, the UK and the European Union.

It’s been confirmed that Arlene Foster, the leader of the DUP, who forged a deal with the Conservative Party after last year’s UK election in which they agreed to support a minority Tory government, will be among the speakers.

The DUP is pro-Brexit, however, another newly confirmed speaker, Michael Russell of the Scottish National Party who is the Scottish Government’s minister for UK Negotiations on Scotland’s Place in Europe will represent a pro-EU perspective.

Other speakers are Fianna Fáil leader, Micheál Martin, Sinn Féin TD, David Cullinane and Matthew O’Toole, the former chief press officer at Number 10 Downing Street.