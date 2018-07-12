Ardfert Youth Club scoop top award for their anti-smoking video

Ardfert Youth Club has been awarded the Online Community prize at the Irish Cancer Society X-HALE Youth Awards.

The group scooped the award for the most views on YouTube of its short film ‘Think Twice’, which was showcased at the recent event in the Helix in Dublin.

The winning film was watched almost 3,000 times.





Over 350 young people from 45 youth and community groups came together to showcase their anti-tobacco films and projects, which they created to contribute towards establishing Ireland’s first smoke-free generation.