Ardfert teenager with anorexia to feature on TV special on teen mental health

An Ardfert teenager, who has anorexia, will feature on an RTE Prime Time programme tonight which focuses on mental health services for young people.

Daniella Russell from Ardfert is being tube fed in a London hospital.

According to Sinn Féin councillor, Toireasa Ferris, Daniella is undergoing a blood transfusion as an extra measure to help save her life.

Daniella Russell is currently being treated at a London hospital for anorexia.

Junior Minister at the Department of Health, Jim Daly, has written to Deputy Martin Ferris and says the majority of eating disorders are treated at community level and that there is availability at the Sliabh Mis mental health unit located within University Hospital Kerry where psychiatric services work closely with medical colleagues in the hospital.

Minister Daly says the HSE wishes to ensure that all options within its own services have been explored sufficiently and will continue to engage with Daniella, in order to offer her the appropriate support and treatment.

However, Daniella’s mother has asked that her daughter be referred to a private unit in Dublin which specialises in eating disorders in Dublin. This has been refused so far. Cllr Toireasa Ferris says while the staff at Sliabh Mis are dedicated and hardworking, they don’t have the specialised expertise required to treat eating disorders.

Cllr Ferris says Daniella has attended the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service since 2013 and despite numerous admissions over the years, the teenager continues to be as ill as she is.

Cllr Ferris says the young woman’s mother rushed her to England a number of weeks ago for treatment because the HSE has failed her in every way, according to the politician.