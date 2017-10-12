Ardfert man remanded on bail after pleading guilty to stealing taxi

An Ardfert man has been remanded on bail after pleading guilty to stealing a taxi.

The court heard 24-year-old Donal Mackessy of West Commons, Ardfert had no recollection of the incident after drinking for a number of hours, but accepted he took the car.

Tralee District Court heard Donal Mackessy had been at a 21st party on the night in question, having started drinking at 5.30pm.

He was one of four men who called a taxi from Tralee to Ardfert at 4am.

They directed the taxi into a driveway and said they were going in for money.

When they didn’t return, the driver went to back of the house where he saw the men trying to escape into a neighbour’s house.

Donal Mackessy then sat into the taxi and drove away.

Gardaí were called, the accused was arrested, and he told Gardaí where the car was – in a nearby field, undamaged.

Judge James O’Connor ordered Mr Mackessy to pay €1,000 to the injured party and the same amount to the court poor box.

His solicitor Pat Mann said Mr Mackessy recently moved to London for work and asked for time to pay the money.

The judge remanded him on continuing bail until the 7th of February.