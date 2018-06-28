Archaeologists working on Macroom Bypass vote to down trowels over pay claim dispute

Works could grind to a halt on the Macroom to Ballyvourney bypass next week.

It’s after members of the archaeological branch of the Unite trade union voted to down their trowels next Wednesday in the first of a series of planned stoppages nationwide.

The eight archaeologists are working for the Irish Archaeological Consultancy and are taking industrial action regarding a pay claim.





They claim the company is refusing to engage with the trade union or to attend the Workplace Relations Commission.

Unite Regional Coordinating Officer, Richie Browne says the union remains available for meaningful d

iscussions:

In a statement, Irish Archaeological Consultancy have said they are offering salary packages in excess of what Unite are calling for.

The company added it is custom and practice in commercial archaeology in Ireland to have a single site assistant rate.