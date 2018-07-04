Archaeologists working on Macroom Bypass holding strike today

Archaeologists working on the Macroom Bypass are striking today as part of an ongoing pay dispute.

UNITE, the trade union representing the eight workers is holding a protest in Macroom town in solidarity; it is claimed the company is refusing to engage with the workers collectively.

Irish Archaeological Consultancy says it deals directly with staff on contractual matters and says it has been offering salary packages on projects, including the Macroom Bypass, up to 4% above what UNITE are seeking.





IAC says the archaeologists working on the Macroom Bypass were informed last Friday that their work would be completed by this Friday.

It says every effort will be made to accommodate the workers on other projects, where possible.

Richie Browne is UNITE Regional Coordinating Officer: