An application has been made to the Marine minister to cultivate bottom culture mussels in Castlemaine Harbour.

Dingle Bay Shellfish Ltd. in Cromane is seeking an aquaculture licence for a site on the North Shore in Castlemaine Harbour at Aughils.

The company has also applied for a foreshore licence for an area of foreshore to be used in the aquaculture activity.

Any submissions or observations on the licence should be submitted by October 18th.