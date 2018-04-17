Approval for project appraisal of the Dale Road in North Kerry

Approval has been given for Kerry County Council to carry out investigations on the Dale Road.

Also known at the Rathscannel road, it’s the R556 between Abbeydorney and Ballyduff, and a 2.2km section of the bog road has subsided, and has been the scene of many accidents.

At the monthly meeting of the council, local Cllr Aoife Thornton said the condition had deteriorated so much that maybe it was time to look at closing it.

Kerry County Council has approval in principle from Transport Infrastructure Ireland for a project appraisal of the Dale Road, which will include some element of design.

The local authority has to wait, however, for guidelines to be issued on the appraisal; these are expected in the coming weeks.

Director of Services, Charlie O’Sullivan says significant design works will probably be required following the appraisal, and the council will have to seek further funding for these.

Cllr Aoife Thornton said the Dale Road surface was in such a poor condition and dangerous for motorists that maybe it’s time for an assessment as to whether it should be closed; Cllr Toireasa Ferris vehemently opposed this.

Meanwhile, Transport Infrastructure Ireland is to meet with Kerry County Council next month.

The delegation is expected to discuss a number of issues in the county, including the Dale Road.