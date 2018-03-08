Apprentice chef cook-off takes place at IT Tralee today

Fifty talented young chefs from three Munster counties will pit their culinary skills against each other at the IT Tralee today.

They’re taking part in a series of ‘cook-offs’ for the second phase of the ‘Apprentice Chef’, with involves secondary school students from Kerry, Cork and Limerick.

This is the sixth year of the competition, which was co-founded by Kerry-based chef Mark Doe, and is sponsored by Fáilte Ireland and Flogas.

The idea behind the project is to foster an interest in healthy cooking among young people.

The overall winner receives a thousand euro worth of cooking equipment for their school.