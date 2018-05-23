Apply to be Rose Buds at this year’s Rose of Tralee International Festival

By
receptionradiokerry
-

The deadline for girls aged 6 to 10 to apply to be Rose Buds at this year’s Rose of Tralee International Festival has been extended to Thursday 31st May. Apply online at roseoftralee.ie or at the Festival office on Denny Street, Tralee. €5 from every entry goes to Barretstown Camp.

