The deadline for girls aged 6 to 10 to apply to be Rose Buds at this year’s Rose of Tralee International Festival has been extended to Thursday 31st May. Apply online at roseoftralee.ie or at the Festival office on Denny Street, Tralee. €5 from every entry goes to Barretstown Camp.
Sources indicate fatal Cahersiveen stabbing may have occurred during house party
Local sources have indicated the fatal stabbing in Cahersiveen this morning may have occurred at a house party at which a number of people...
Caherciveen in shock following fatal stabbing
Fianna Fáil Councillor Norma Moriarty says locals are shocked at the loss of life: Local Caherciveen businessman and community activist Alan Landers says many families...
Queen talked Kerry during chat with Kerry gardener at Chelsea Flower Show
Queen Elizabeth talked about Kerry and her grandmother's visit to the county when she met award-winning gardener Billy Alexander at the Chelsea Flower Show. The...
3,500 people become Irish citizens in Killarney – May 22nd, 2018
A report from Killarney where 3,500 people became Irish citizens. Poland, Romania, the United Kingdom, India and Nigeria made up the top five nationalities...
A Bird’s Eye View – May 22nd, 2018
Frank King is back with Jerry in studio for another edition of the popular 'Bird’s Eye View' series where Frank shares his vast knowledge on all...
Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan – May 22nd, 2018
Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan speaks with Aisling O’Brien during his visit to Kerry on Jastine Valdez, Ana Kriegal, Cervical Check, Tralee Courthouse and the...