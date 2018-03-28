Applications for Local Improvement Scheme open

Kerry County Council says a scheme to fund the improvement of private and non-public roads has opened for applications.

People have until April 27th to apply to the Local Improvement Scheme for non-council roads.

Applications are made through the council which has full details relating to the scheme, including qualifying criteria and conditions.

The council hopes work on the chosen roads will start next year.

Deputy Michael Healy-Rae is welcoming the news.

He says two years ago, during Government formation talks, he argued that funding for the scheme be included in the Programme for Government.