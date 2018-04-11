Applications are being invited for the latest round of CLÁR funding.

The €5 million programme forms part of the Government’s Action Plan for Rural Development and will support investments such as play areas for children and traffic calming measures.

Applications in respect of school safety measures or play areas must be submitted to Kerry County Council, Rathass, Tralee or by email to [email protected] by tomorrow, Thursday 12th April.

Applications relating to first response support measures must be submitted directly to the Department of Rural and Community Development.

More information is available from Kerry County Council.