An application has been made to the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine for a foreshore licence for the harvesting of seaweed in Ballinskelligs Bay.

The application is for a point two hectare site between Reneen and Renearagh in Waterville.

It is being made by Michael O Shea, Kenneigh, Waterville for the cultivation of purple sea urchins in a sub tidal part of the foreshore.