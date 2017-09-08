Application to be made for coastal protection study for North Kerry area

An application for a study on coastal protection works in North Kerry will be made in the coming weeks.

Kerry County Council will be submitting the application to the OPW; the update was given at the recent Tralee Municipal District.

Tender documents are currently being prepared to procure consultants to carry out a Coastal Erosion and Flood Risk Management Study for the Ballyheigue-Banna-Carrahane area.

This is one of a number of applications the local authority is planning to make; the study is required ahead of any funding application being made to the OPW.

The applications are made in so-called cells to prevent against any works having a negative effect in an adjoining area.

The study will examine sand dune erosion over 13 kilometres, along with two areas of concern at Ballyheigue village and the local road in the Carrahane area.

Separately, Kerry County Council has completed the design for an extension to the retaining wall at Kilfenora on the Tralee to Fenit road where there are signs of coastal erosion; funding for this will be applied for in the coming weeks.