Appeals to new Kenmare casual trading byelaws to be heard in circuit court next month

Appeals to new casual trading byelaws for Kenmare are to be heard before the circuit court next month.

One of three appeals lodged against them, has been withdrawn.

Casual trading in the south Kerry town has been the subject of a long-running dispute between business people, traders, and Kerry County Council.

The market rights in Kenmare date back to the times of the Shelbourne and Lansdowne estates in the 1700s and 1800s; they’re protected under the letters patent originally granted by the British monarchy, and allow trading for six days of the week.

Until now, trading in the town has been unregulated and this has led to an ongoing dispute between traders and some business people.

Under the new byelaws approved by Judge James O’Connor at Killarney District Court in July, traders would move from the Square to 29 designated bays along Park Lane and East Park Lane.

The byelaws were appealed to Tralee Circuit Court by Kenmare Chamber of Commerce and Tourism Limited, local businessman John R McCarthy Limited, and Premier Munster Markets Company Limited, which includes up to 40 traders.

The cases by Kenmare Chamber and Premier Munster Markets are listed to be heard in the circuit court on the 2nd and 3rd of November, however the case by John R McCarthy Limited has been withdrawn.