People are being reminded of the dangers posed to livestock from rubbish thrown over ditches.

Kerry County Councillor John Joe Culloty raised the issue at the Killarney Municipal District meeting following concerns from a landowner who found plastic bags filled with dog waste in a field where her cows were grazing.

The Fianna Fail councillor says plastic eaten by cows can be fatal and he is appealing to walkers to bring their rubbish home with them or dispose of it properly: