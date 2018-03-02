Appeal launched for family left homeless after Tralee fire

An appeal has been launched for a Tralee family who were left homeless after their home was damaged in a fire, which started in the adjoining house.

Three units of the fire brigade attended the scene of the fire at Fountain Court at 10 o’clock yesterday morning; a number of houses were damaged.

It’s believed the fire was started by a domestic appliance.

A family of two adults and three children from 2 to 4 years of age had to leave their rented home and have been left with nothing.

A Go Fund me page (<https://www.gofundme.com/helpandrewandfamily>) has been set up and donations of clothes and toys are being accepted at Ryans Daybreak in Liselton.

James Purcell, who is related to the family, is just thankful that nobody was hurt: