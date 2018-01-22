Appeal for information after cat shot twice with pellet gun in Tralee

An appeal for information has been launched after a cat was shot twice with a pellet gun in Tralee.

It’s believed Heidi, a rescue cat, was shot in her skull and shoulder with a pellet gun close to her owner’s home in O’Rahilly’s Villas on January 8th.

Heidi underwent surgery today to remove the pellets, however, a vet was unable to remove the pellet in her jaw.

Wendy O’Connor from Animal Help Net Kerry says the whole incident has caused much distress to Heidi and her owner.

She is appealing for anyone with any information to come forward:

Anyone with any information can contact Animal Help Net Kerry in confidence on (066) 7122250 or (086) 8127967 or contact Tralee Garda Station at (066) 7102300