Appeal for information on car believed to be involved in crimes in Kerry, Cork and Waterford

Gardaí have launched an appeal for information about a car believed to be involved in a number of crimes in Munster.

The Black Saab 9-3 saloon car has been involved in crimes in Kerry, Cork and Waterford in the last few weeks.

It was found abandoned in Carrignavar in Cork last Friday having been seen driving at high speed through the area.





The vehicle has registration plates LJ55 VSY but Gardaí believe it may have had Irish reg plates previously.

It’s believed to have been involved in a burglary on the 1st of May in the Manor West/Killerisk area of Tralee.