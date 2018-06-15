Appeal for help in locating missing man

Gardaí are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 59-year-old Gilbert Fitzpatrick who is missing from Tralee.

Mr Fitzpatrick who is from Navan, Co Meath was last seen at 11 o clock last Saturday. He had been on holiday in Tralee during the week and travelled to Killarney on Saturday.

It is understood he went walking in The Gap of Dunloe area and the alarm was raised when he failed to return to his accommodation in Tralee the following day.

Mr Fitzpatrick is approximately 5ft 5”, of slight build with dark/grey hair. When last seen he was wearing a light blue check short-sleeved shirt, navy trousers and black shoes and he was carrying a rain jacket.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have seen him to contact Tralee Garda Station 066-7102300 or Killarney Station 064-6671160.