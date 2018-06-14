Appeal for funds to build special extension for Athea boy

The mother of a severely disabled boy has made an emotional appeal for funds to build an extension at their family home.

Four-and-a-half-year-old Shane Enright, from Athea, was born with a severe form of cerebral palsy, and needs 24-hour care.

Shane’s family say they cannot afford to build him the wet-room, bathroom, bedroom, and medical storeroom, which he needs to be able to use his wheelchair and walker.





Shane’s mother Caroline says they have started an online GO FUND ME account, entitled SPACE FOR SHANE;

For more information visit: https://www.gofundme.com/spaceforshane