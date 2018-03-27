Antidote to combat heroin overdose will be introduced in Kerry this year

An antidote to help save the life of someone who has taken a heroin overdose is to be introduced in Kerry and Cork this year.

The HSE’s Southern Region Drugs and Alcohol Task Force says naloxone will be introduced in this area and will be able to start prescribing it shortly.

Naloxone is used to reverse the effects of an overdose of opioid drugs such as heroin, morphine and methadone.

Co-ordinator of the task force, David Lane, describes the introduction of naloxone as a hugely important initiative.