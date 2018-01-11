Anthony ‘Tony’ Guerin, Hawley Park & formerly of Railway Terrace, Tralee.

Reposing at Hogan’s Funeral Home, North Circular Road, Tralee tomorrow Friday (Jan 12th) from 4.30pm to 6.30pm followed by removal to St. John’s Church. Requiem mass will take place on Saturday at 10am. Funeral immediately afterwards to New Rath Cemetery. House private please. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Cuildidin Nursing Home, Skehanagh, Tralee.