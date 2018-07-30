Anthony (Tony) Conlon, Upper Laccamore Cross, Abbeydorney, Tralee & formerly of Sligo.

Reposing at Hogan’s Funeral Home, North Circular Road, Tralee on Tuesday (July 31st) from 5.30pm – 7.30pm. Funeral arriving at St. John’s Church on Wednesday at 11.45am., for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Cremation will take place at The Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Cork, later. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired, to Cancer Research.
