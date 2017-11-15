Anthony ‘Skinner’ O’Sullivan, Ballinamanagh, Kilcummin, Killarney.

Reposing at his family home, Ballinamanagh, Killcummin tomorrow Thursday from 4pm to 8pm.  Funeral arriving at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Kilcummin on Friday morning at 10.30am for requiem mass at 11am.  Burial afterwards in Holy Cross Cemetery, Kilcummin, Killarney.  House private on Wednesday please.

