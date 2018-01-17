Another storm set to batter Ireland

Another storm is on the way just hours after the passing of Storm Fionn.

There is a yellow wind warning for Munster Leinster and Galway until tomorrow – with an orange gale force warning for coastal counties including Kerry.

Tonight, southwest to west winds will gust up to 110 km/h.

There is also an advisory for very high seas leading to an increased risk of flooding in Kerry.

The public have been asked to avoid visiting Killarney National Park for the duration of the orange alert.

Over 140 customers are without power according to ESB Power Check in the Caherciveen, Cromane and Ballinskelligs areas.

Forecaster with Met Eireann is Klara Finkele:

Road users are being urged to take extra precautions today as a number of routes are affected by snow and ice.

Gardai in Listowel are urging motorists to take care as sleet and hail showers continue

Wind blown debris may also be a problem.

The Road Safety Authority’s Brian Farrell says people need to expect the unexpected: