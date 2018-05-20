SportUncategorised Another Must Win Tie For Kerry Today In Joe McDonagh Cup By radiokerrysport - 20th May 2018 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter tweet It’s another must win tie for Kerry today in the Joe McDonagh Cup. They’re home to Westmeath in Tralee at 3 o’clock. Kerry manager Fintan O’Connor http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/FOC.mp3 Michael Ryan, Westmeath hurling manager http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/mikeryan.mp3 Gerry Russell of Midlands 103 previews Kerry v Westmeath http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/jerryrussell.mp3