Another Must Win Tie For Kerry Today In Joe McDonagh Cup

It’s another must win tie for Kerry today in the Joe McDonagh Cup.

They’re home to Westmeath in Tralee at 3 o’clock.

Kerry manager Fintan O’Connor


Michael Ryan, Westmeath hurling manager

Gerry Russell of Midlands 103 previews Kerry v Westmeath

