Another big lotto win in Kerry

There’s been another lotto win in Kerry.

Sheahan’s Centra in Glenbeigh sold a winning Lotto ticket for Saturday’s draw – the ticket holder won €250,000 on the Lotto Plus 2.

Last week, the Reeks Gateway Centra, Killarney sold a winning Euromillions ticket; the lucky holder won €334,000 on last Tuesday’s draw after matching five numbers and a lucky star.

Store owner of Sheahan’s Centra in Glenbeigh, Aisling Sheahan says they’re delighted with the win and have been spreading the word to customers to check their tickets.