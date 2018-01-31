The annual Winter 5K road league commencing in Killarney this Saturday February 3rd

The annual Winter 5K road league takes place in Killarney Demense starting at 11am this Saturday February 3rd.  Race Headquarters ‘The Old Monastery’.  Other races February 10th, 17th & 24th.

