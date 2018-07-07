Annual Ring of Kerry Charity Cycle well underway

This morning the 35th annual Ring of Kerry Charity Cycle got under way from Mission Road in Killarney.

Started by young Killarney man Ian O’Connell from his wheelchair, surrounded by his family, Mayor of Kerry Norma Foley, John Sheehan Mayor of Killarney, Bishop Ray Browne and this year’s Lilly of Killarney Carmel O’Leary, the 7000 cyclists went on their way for what has become an international event , with cyclists not alone from Ireland but from many other countries taking part.

Sean Hurley sends this report.