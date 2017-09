The annual Remembrance Day for Con Houlihan is taking place in Castleisland today.

This year sees the launch of the Con Houlihan Trail by Castleisland Chamber Alliance.

Fifteen plaques will be unveiled, highlighting some of Con’s most memorable quotes and giving snippets of information about Con himself.

PRO of the Castleisland Chamber Alliance Jeremy Burke says the town is proud to be associated with the great Con Houlihan–and they’ve organised to number of events celebrate his legacy.