Annual Pilgrimage Walk to Our Lady’s Grotto Ballyheigue takes place this Friday Sept 8th. Leaving the Dominican Church Tralee at 6am, cup of tea in Ardfert and arriving to Ballyheigue Grotto approximately 10.30am for Mass at 11am.

