Annual Pilgrimage Walk to Our Lady’s Grotto Ballyheigue takes place this Friday Sept 8th. Leaving the Dominican Church Tralee at 6am, cup of tea in Ardfert and arriving to Ballyheigue Grotto approximately 10.30am for Mass at 11am.
Court hears Kerry childminder “lost it” with 18-month-old she assaulted
A court has heard how it appeared a Kerry woman was biting the face of an 18-month-old child in her care as she couldn't...
Boyracers who performed doughnuts near Molls Gap ordered to pay €3,500 each
Two boyracers have been ordered to pay €3,500 each after they performed dougnuts close to Molls' Gap during this year's Rally of the Lakes. 25-year-old...
Cllr Dianne Nolan resigns from Kerry County Council
Sinn Fein Cllr Dianne Nolan is resigning her seat on Kerry County Council. The Listowel Municipal District representative was elected to the council on the...
Reviving the Iveragh Gaeltacht – September 5th, 2017
A national interagency taskforce was launched yesterday to address the significant decline in the population of Gaeltacht Uíbh Ráthaigh. Radio Kerry’s Joe McGill spoke...
The People of Listowel on the Water Outage – September 5th, 2017
Yesterday, Radio Kerry journalist, Anna Curtin, went to Listowel and spoke to people who were collecting water from the tanker in The Square. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/H2Ovox.mp3
Footprints – September 8th, 2017
Mike Lynch, who’s an archivist with Kerry Library, joins Jerry on the first Tuesday of every month to look at events in Kerry 100...