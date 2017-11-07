The Annual Mass at Gods Acre, Ballybeggan will be celebrated tomorrow Wednesday 8th November at 3pm. Fáilte Roimh Chách.
Judge prepared to give chance to four Killarney youths charged with public disorder
A circuit court judge says he doesn't want to convict four young people charged with public disorder in a Killarney housing estate. 21-year-old Neil O'Mahony...
Killarney gardaí investigating Hallowe’en night assault on young man
Gardaí are investigating an assault on a young man in Killarney on Hallowe'en night. The incident happened on Touhill's Lane, Killarney at 2am on the...
Farmers who’ve had livestock stolen on Dingle peninsula asked to contact Gardaí
Gardaí are asking farmers in the Annascaul and Dingle areas who may have had livestock stolen in recent months and not reported the matter,...
‘A Carnival Barker of the Extreme Nature’ – November 6th, 2017
Tom Cahill was born in the US but has now acquired Irish citizenship. He has nothing but contempt for Donald Trump who has blamed...
Forced to Travel to Belfast for Eye Sight Surgery – November 6th, 2017
People from Kerry and West Cork, some of whom have been awaiting cataract operations for years, are travelling to Belfast for surgery. Jerry Harrington started...
What I Saw Wasn’t Smoke on the Water: Pollution Probe Confirmed – November 6th,...
Irish Water and the Environmental Protection Agency are investigating reports of possible pollution in the Sneem Estuary. Richard Tindale describes what he saw, which...