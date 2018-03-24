THE ANNUAL KILCUMMIN GOOD FRIDAY HOSPICE WALK TAKES PLACE AT 10.30AM.ON FRIDAY 30TH.MARCH ,FROM THE RECREATION HALL , CHOICE OF TWO WALKS 8KM AND 4KM. THIS ROUTE IS CHILD BUGGY FRIENDLY. ALL PARTICIPANT’S WILL BE ENTERED FOR A FREE DRAW , AND SPOT PRIZES , REFRESHMENTS PROVIDED AFTER WALK . PROCEEDS TO THE RECENTLY OPENED 15 BED PALLATIVE CARE UNIT AT U H K .