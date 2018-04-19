Annual Irish Planning Institute conference taking place in Tralee

The annual conference of the Irish Planning Institute is taking place in Tralee.

The Irish Planning Institute Annual Planning Conference 2018 – Ireland 2040 and Beyond, takes place in the Rose Hotel today and tomorrow.

Delegates will discuss new policy, research and legislative developments in planning across economic, social, cultural and environmental issues.

A number of senior planning, economic, business, health and energy experts will also debate issues around Project 2040 in terms of service delivery, climate change, employment and health.

Policy makers, Council chief executives, senior local authority officials, elected representatives, surveyors, engineers and architects are expected to attend.