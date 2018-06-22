The annual healing service at St. Michael’s Well Lixnaw will take place this Sunday June 24th at 3pm. Also a blessing for carers and people who mind the sick.
IT Tralee UNESCO Chair describes US detention of migrant children as ‘unconscionable’
The CEO of Special Olympics International has described the US detention of migrant children, separated from their parents at the Mexican Border, as 'unconscionable'. Dr...
‘Ask Me’ initiative seeks volunteers to help out tourists in Tralee during the summer
Tralee Chamber Alliance is looking for people to volunteer to help out visitors to the town during the summer months. The idea is to replace...
Public meeting to discuss language plan for Dingle
A public meeting is being held in Dingle this evening to discuss the language plan for the town. It arises from a Government act which...
Michael Healy-Rae’s Stolen Bike – June 21st, 2018
The Kerry TD’s vow to track down and catch the person who stole his bike made the headlines yesterday. Jerry asked him about this...
How Successful was a Kerry School’s Social Media and Smartphone Ban? – June 21st,...
Principal of Blennerville National School, Terry O’Sullivan spoke to Jerry about their pioneering social media and smartphone ban. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/21BLENTIM2.mp3
David Drumm’s Sentence – June 21st, 2018
Simon Quinn lectures in accounting and finance at IT Tralee. He gave his reaction to the six-year sentence given to the former CEO of...