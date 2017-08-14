Annual Celebration of Light at Tralee Bay Wetlands Aug 16th

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Recovery Haven Kerry Cancer Support House in association with the Rose of Tralee International Festival and Kerry Choral Union invite you to the sixth Annual Celebration of Light at Tralee Bay Wetlands at 8.30pm this Wednesday August 16th. The Roses will be in attendance and families are welcome.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR