Traffic diversions will be in place in Kenmare today as thousands of people descend on the town for the annual August 15th fair day.

Main Street will be closed to traffic from 9am to 7pm, diversions will be signposted and Gardai are advising motorists to expect delays.

Traffic will be able to use the Patrick O’Connor Scarteen eastern relief road.

Gardai are also asking the public to ensure their cars are locked and no valuables are visible.