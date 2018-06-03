Annie McMahon, formerly Keane, nee Kelly, East End, Ballybunion and formerly Bromore

Reposing at Lynch’s Funeral Home, Ballybunion on Sunday from 6 to 8pm. Requiem mass in St. John’s Church, Ballybunion on Monday at 11 O Clock. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Intensive Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry.
Latest News
Motorists advised to expect delays ahead of Kerry/Clare game
Gardai are advising motorists to expect delays ahead of today's Munster Football semi-final between Clare and Kerry in Killarney. Bikefest is also taking place in...
Morning Sports Update
SOCCER The Republic of Ireland left it late to claim a 2-1 win against the USA at the Aviva Stadium last night, as John...
Sunday Local GAA Fixtures & Results
Lee Strand County U14 Hurling League Division 1 Final Ballyduff 3 - 19 Lixnaw 2 - 8 Division 2 semi-final replay St. Brendan's 1 - 9 Tralee Parnell's...
Listowel Races Day One Preview
Listowel’s 2 day June meeting begins this afternoon. There's a seven-race Flat card and €103,000 in total prizemoney. The €20,000 Follow Listowel Races On Facebook Handicap...
