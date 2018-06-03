Annie McMahon, formerly Keane, nee Kelly, East End, Ballybunion and formerly Bromore

Reposing at Lynch’s Funeral Home, Ballybunion on Sunday from 6 to 8pm. Requiem mass in St. John’s Church, Ballybunion on Monday at 11 O Clock. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Intensive Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry.

