Annemarie Ní Churreáin – May 16th, 2018

By
Radio Kerry
-

Joe McGill’s guest on In Conversation this week is Kerry County Council Writer in Residence, Annemarie Ní Churreáin. Annemarie is a poet from North West Donegal. Her poems have been published in Ireland and abroad. Some of the major publications to feature her work include Poetry Ireland ReviewThe Stinging FlyThe Shop and The London Magazine

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR