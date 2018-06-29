Anne Quinn nee Riordan, Mulroog East, Ballinderreen, Co. Galway and formerly of Tullig Beg, Killorglin.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at her home in Ballindereen today (Fri June 29th) from 5pm and from Suaimhneas on the grounds of Clarinbridge Church tomorrow Saturday from 3:30pm with removal at 5:30pm to St. Colman’s Church, Ballinderreen.   Funeral Mass will take place on Sunday at 2:30pm followed by burial afterwards at Drumacoo Cemetery.   Family flowers only, donations if desired to Galway Hospice.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR