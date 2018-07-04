Anne Murphy née Diggins, Curraheen, Tralee & formerly of the Meadowlands Hotel, Tralee & Ferry Road, Ballyduff

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee tomorrow Thursday (July 5th) from 7pm to 8.30pm. Removal at 8.30pm to St. John’s Church, Tralee. Requiem mass will take place on Friday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Rath Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Friends of Univerity Hospital Kerry c/o The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.