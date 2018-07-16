Anne Kelter, St. Brendan’s Park, Tralee

reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home on Tuesday from 4.30 to 6pm followed by removal to Our Lady and St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee. Requiem mass on Wednesday at 1pm. Burial afterwards in Rath Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to Recovery Haven, C/o The Gleasure Funeral Home.

