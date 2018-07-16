Anne Kelter, St. Brendan’s Park, Tralee

reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home on Tuesday from 4.30 to 6pm followed by removal to Our Lady and St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee. Requiem mass on Wednesday at 1pm. Burial afterwards in Rath Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to Recovery Haven, C/o The Gleasure Funeral Home.
Kerry hoteliers concerned the fall-out from Brexit will hit hard after the summer
Hotels in Kerry are enjoying their busiest season in years - but there are worrying signs that the fall-out from Brexit will hit the...
Garda appeal after video emerges showing Tralee assault
Gardai in Tralee are appealing for information following an assault on a man at Abbeycourt in the town. A video which has emerged on social...
Brenda Fitzgerald, Killeentierna, Currow
reposing at Tangney's Funeral Home, Castleisland on Tuesday from 5 to 7.30pm. Funeral arriving to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Currow on Wednesday...
Kerry Fall Flat Against Galway – July 16th, 2018
John Fogarty, GAA journalist with the Irish Examiner, analyses yesterday’s Super 8 game with Jerry. Separately, an issue arose regarding the train service from...
Pumps Required for Kerry’s Main Water Supply for First Time in a Decade –...
Regional Operations Manager with Irish Water, Margaret Attridge says people still need to conserve water despite recent rainfall. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/16_water.mp3
Evening Sports Update
GOLF Rory McIlroy's attempt to win a second Open Championship will begin in the company of Marc Leishmann and Thorbjorn Olesen. The groupings and...
KDL Fixtures Revealed
Tuesday 17th July 2018 Dominos Pizza U17 Cup Final 6-00 Tralee Dynamos v St Brendans Park , Venue Mounthawk Park All Weather Pitch...
Kerry Manager Admits His Side Didn’t Turn Up In Super 8s Opener
Kerry manager Eamonn Fitzmaurice admits his side didn’t turn up in their Super 8s opener. The Kingdom were second best as they succumbed to Galway...