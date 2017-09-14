Reposing at St. Killian’s Church, Lauragh tomorrow Friday from 6pm to 8pm followed by prayers. Requiem mass for Anne Hegarty née O’Sullivan will take place on Saturday at 11am. Followed by burial in Kilmackillogue Cemetery.
Maura Tobin née Kenny, Kenny Heights & late of Church St. Listowel.
Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel tomorrow Friday from 5pm to 7pm. Removal at 7pm to St. Mary’s Church, Listowel. Requiem mass will...
Anne Hegarty née O’Sullivan, Glemore School, Lauragh & Cloyne, Co. Cork.
Reposing at St. Killian’s Church, Lauragh tomorrow Friday from 6pm to 8pm followed by prayers. Requiem mass for Anne Hegarty née O’Sullivan will take...
Lunchtime Sports Update
SOCCER The Republic of Ireland have dropped 5 places to 34th in the latest FIFA World Rankings. The fall is a result of this month's disappointing...
Thursday Gaa Results/Fixtures
LADIES GAA North Kerry Ladies D-Sign's Under 14 Division 3. John Mitchels v Beale/Ballyduff @ 6-30pm Lee Strand Under 14 Division 2. Ballymac Gold v Austin Stacks Rockets...
Listowel Day 5 Preview
The €60,000 Ladbrokes Ireland Handicap Hurdle (5.20) is the feature contest on Day five of the Listowel Harvest Festival A competitive field of 11 are...
