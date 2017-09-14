Anne Hegarty née O’Sullivan, Glemore School, Lauragh & Cloyne, Co. Cork.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at St. Killian’s Church, Lauragh tomorrow Friday from 6pm to 8pm followed by prayers.  Requiem mass for Anne Hegarty née O’Sullivan will take place on Saturday at 11am.  Followed by burial in Kilmackillogue Cemetery.

