reposing at her home on Thursday from 4 to 8pm with rosary at 8pm (please enter via Muxnaw Road). Removal on Friday morning to Holy Cross Church, Kenmare for Requiem Mass at 11 O Clock. Private cremation will take place on Saturday in The Island Crematorium, Cork. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to The Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry. Enquiries to O’Connor’s Funeral Directors, Kenmare.
Teresa O’Keeffe née O’Connor, Turrenamult, Gneeveguilla.
Reposing tomorrow Thursday (Nov 16th) at her home in Turrenamult from 4.30 to 8pm. Requiem mass will take place on tomorrow Friday at 12noon at the...
Anne Cronin nee O’Sulivan, The Coachhouse, Clarendon, Kenmare
Anthony ‘Skinner’ O’Sullivan, Ballinamanagh, Kilcummin, Killarney.
Reposing at his family home, Ballinamanagh, Killcummin tomorrow Thursday from 4pm to 8pm. Funeral arriving at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Kilcummin on Friday...
CAMOGIE St. Brendan's Park in Birr, Co. Offally has been confirmed as the venue for Clanmaurice's AIB All Ireland Junior Camogie Club Championship Final with...
Nearly half of septic tanks inspected in Kerry are non-compliant with regulations
Nearly half of septic tanks inspected in Kerry are non-compliant with EPA regulations. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, 68 inspections were carried out in...
France Will Host The 2023 Rugby World Cup
Ireland have lost the race to host the 2023 Rugby World Cup. France were the surprise winners of the vote which took place in London...
Ballyduff Coursing Preview
This weekend's action is in Ballyduff where ''The Kit Brown North Kerry Cup'' is the feature. Previewing, James O' Connor................