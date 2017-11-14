Anne Cronin, Freemount, Rathmore.

Reposing tomorrow Wednesday (Nov 15th) at O’Keeffes Funeral Home Rathmore from 5.30 to 7.30pm, with removal afterwards to St. Joseph’s Church Rathmore. Requiem mass will take place on Thursday at St. Josephs Church, Rathmore at 11.30am. Burial Immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.
