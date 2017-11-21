Reposing at Lawlor’s Funeral Home, Ballyduff this evening (Tues Nov 21st) from 6pm to 7.30pm. Removal at 7.30pm to St. Peter & Paul’s Church, Ballyduff. Requiem mass will take place on Wednesday at 10am. Burial afterwards in Rahela Cemetery.
Listowel Athea road reopen following fatal crash
The Listowel Athea road has reopened following last evening’s fatal crash. A man aged in his 50s died after his motorcycle and a car were...
Repair and Leasing Scheme should be extended to rural towns and villages
The repair and leasing scheme should be extended to rural towns and villages. That's according to Deputy Danny Healy-Rae who raised the issue in the...
Anne ‘Anto’ Horgan, Lystoll Lodge, Listowel & late of Ayle, Ballyduff
Bryan Sheehan Says It Was Not Easy To Walk Away From Kerry
Bryan Sheehan says it was not easy to walk away from Kerry. The St.Mary’s clubman revealed his Inter County retirement at the weekend. Sheehan, speaking to...
Kerry Badminton News
Saturday will see the Kerry Juvenile season get underway, starting with the November Handicap for U11, U13, U15 and U17 in the Killarney Sports...
Tuesday Local GAA Fixtures & Results
Munster Colleges Football U15 C Final Presentation Milltown v De La Salle College Waterford In Mallow at 12:30