Ann Goodwin (née Hilliard), Maharees, Castlegregory.

Reposing at Lynch’s Funeral Home, Castlegregory. Rosary at 8pm this (Saturday) evening in Lynch’s Funeral Home (Castlegregory). Reposing at Lynch’s Funeral Home (Castlegregory) from 5pm – 8pm tomorrow (Sunday), followed by removal at 8pm to St.Mary’s Church, Castlegregory. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Killiney Cemetery.
Evening Sports Update
Australia claimed the Cormac McAnallen Cup this morning with a 116-103 aggregate win over Ireland in Perth. Ireland led 30-17 at the break, however ozzies...
An Interview With The New County Hurling Officer
Paudie Dineen is the new Hurling Officer for Kerry. The Abbeydorney man was earlier this week revealed as the new holder of the position. He's been...
Dromid Qualify For AIB Munster Junior Club Football Championship Final
Dromid are into the final of the AIB Munster Junior Club Football Championship. They’ve recorded a 2-17 to 3-10 win over Galtee Gaels from Limerick...
Ballyduff Coursing Day 1 Review
The opening day of the Ballyduff coursing has been run off. James O’Connor reports James also took the opportunity to pay tribute to the late...
