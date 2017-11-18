Ann Goodwin (née Hilliard), Maharees, Castlegregory.

Reposing at Lynch’s Funeral Home, Castlegregory.  Rosary at 8pm this (Saturday) evening in Lynch’s Funeral Home (Castlegregory).  Reposing at Lynch’s Funeral Home (Castlegregory) from 5pm – 8pm tomorrow (Sunday), followed by removal at 8pm to St.Mary’s Church, Castlegregory.  Requiem Mass will take place on Monday at 12 noon.  Burial afterwards in Killiney Cemetery.

