Ann Cahill nee Lady Howard, Island View, Dooneen, Castleisland

By
receptionradiokerry
-

reposing at Tangney’s Funeral Home, Castleisland on Wednesday evening from 5 to 7pm. Private removal from her residence on Thursday morning arriving at Castleisland Parish Church for Requiem mass at 11 O clock. Burial afterwards in Scartaglen Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to The Tralee Community Nursing Unit, C/o Tangney’s Funeral Home.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR